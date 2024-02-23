HC Wainwright Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 569.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
