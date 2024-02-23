HC Wainwright Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of PRLD opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 569.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

