Head to Head Analysis: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) & Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semtech and Onsemi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $756.53 million 1.77 $61.38 million ($7.83) -2.66 Onsemi $8.25 billion 4.09 $2.18 billion $4.89 16.02

Onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onsemi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.4% of Onsemi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Onsemi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Semtech and Onsemi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 0 11 0 3.00 Onsemi 0 11 13 0 2.54

Semtech presently has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 56.51%. Onsemi has a consensus price target of $98.92, suggesting a potential upside of 26.23%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than Onsemi.

Risk and Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onsemi has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Onsemi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech -59.37% -4.10% -0.97% Onsemi 26.46% 31.36% 17.51%

Summary

Onsemi beats Semtech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

