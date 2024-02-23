Head-To-Head Survey: Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) versus Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Sibanye Stillwater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$5.66 million ($0.06) -16.83 Sibanye Stillwater $8.45 billion 0.36 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.4% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 2 3 1 0 1.83

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 61.96%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -11.69% -11.20% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

