Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 57,600 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 125.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Calix worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

NYSE CALX opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

