Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Fastenal by 563.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 77.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 74,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 111.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,286. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

