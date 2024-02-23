Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 668,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

MLCO stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

