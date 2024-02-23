Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 71,345 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 478.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 5.9 %

DoorDash stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,029.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

