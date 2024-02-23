Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 44,631 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $139.78 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

