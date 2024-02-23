Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 634.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 158,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,475,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 883,543 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 697.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

