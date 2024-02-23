Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $944.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $818.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.22. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $955.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

