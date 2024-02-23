Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.16 Million in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms have commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

