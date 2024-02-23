Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.66 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,385 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $193.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,209,123 shares of company stock worth $172,223,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

