Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $6.23 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

