Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $6.55 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

