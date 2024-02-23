Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of JFrog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 80,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $129,342.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,445.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $129,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,968,445.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 684,243 shares of company stock worth $26,879,088 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $43.80 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

