Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 172,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.80, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

