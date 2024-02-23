Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 49,806 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.