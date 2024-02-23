Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NRG opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.11%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

