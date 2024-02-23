Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of SM Energy worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $43.73.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

