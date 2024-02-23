Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 122,500 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $277.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.86. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

