Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $5.01 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,743 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

