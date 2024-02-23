Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Futu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Futu by 28.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Futu by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the period. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd grew its holdings in Futu by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $50.48 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

