Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

