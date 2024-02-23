HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 89,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

