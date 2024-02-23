HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) SVP Trisha L. Coady Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

