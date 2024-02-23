Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 155,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 458,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.