Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,487 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.90% of Heritage Global worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,761,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 322,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Heritage Global by 38.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 940.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200,937 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global Stock Performance

HGBL stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.