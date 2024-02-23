HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DINO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,322. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

