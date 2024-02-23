Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 254,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 917,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HLMN. Barclays lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,455,000 after purchasing an additional 110,730 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after buying an additional 2,181,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,811,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after buying an additional 233,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after buying an additional 1,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -138.55 and a beta of 1.69.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

