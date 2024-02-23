Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 60.50 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.87. The stock has a market cap of £461.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,796.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

