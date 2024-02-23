Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,920 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $95,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

