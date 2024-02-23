Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

IEI stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

