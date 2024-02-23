Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $364.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.40. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $365.47.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

