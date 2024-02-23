Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.49% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

HPP opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

