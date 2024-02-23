Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th.
Humm Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.63.
About Humm Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Humm Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.