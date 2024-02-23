Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th.

Humm Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.63.

About Humm Group

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Point of Sale Payment Plans (PosPP), New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial. It offers long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and small and medium enterprise financing services.

