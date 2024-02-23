Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,809,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,606,121. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

