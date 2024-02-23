Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

