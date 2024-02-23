i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $717.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

