i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IIIV. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.79 million, a P/E ratio of -307.29 and a beta of 1.53. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 537,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

