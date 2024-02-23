Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) vs. Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Critical Comparison

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Incannex Healthcare has a beta of 8.95, suggesting that its stock price is 795% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Incannex Healthcare and Verona Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incannex Healthcare $930,000.00 436.17 -$13.45 million N/A N/A Verona Pharma $458,000.00 2,773.83 -$68.70 million ($0.69) -24.35

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Incannex Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma.

0.0% of Incannex Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Incannex Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Incannex Healthcare and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incannex Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Verona Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verona Pharma has a consensus target price of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 94.05%. Given Verona Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Incannex Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Incannex Healthcare and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incannex Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Verona Pharma N/A -19.42% -17.20%

Summary

Incannex Healthcare beats Verona Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications. The company offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. It also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 skin that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis. In addition, its product portfolio includes IHL-675A for inflammatory lung disease, IHL-675A for rheumatoid arthritis, IHL-675A for inflammatory bowel disease, and IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury and concussion, which have completed pre-clinical trials; and MedChew 1401 for pain and spasticity in multiple sclerosis, MedChew GB for post-herpatic neuralgia, MedChew-1502 for Parkinson's disease, MedChew-1503 for dementia, MedChew RL for restless legs syndrome, APIRx 1505 Flotex for chrohn's disease, CanChew RX and SuppoCan (Suppository) for inflammatory bowel disease, CheWell for addiction of cannabis, CanQuit for tobacco smoking cessation, CanQuit O for opioid addiction, APIRx-1701 for glaucoma, suppoCan gastro for IBD, and APIRx-1702 for dry eye syndrome that are in pre-clinical trials. Incannex Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Norwest, Australia.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. It is developing ensifentrine in three formulations, including nebulizer, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Verona Pharma plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

