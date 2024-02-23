indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $5.70. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 2,497,585 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,929 shares of company stock worth $2,235,729. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 11.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

