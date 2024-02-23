IndiGG Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,983.99 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $17,983.99 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
IndiGG Profile
IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IndiGG Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars.
