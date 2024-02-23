Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Cut to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $89.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Shares of IR opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.