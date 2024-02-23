InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN) Director Buys C$14,921.92 in Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN – Get Free Report) Director Eric Ashley Adams purchased 41,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,921.92.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$33.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.35 and a 12 month high of C$13.86.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
