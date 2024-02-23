Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INE opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$15.23.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.