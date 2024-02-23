Insider Buying: Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) Insider Purchases A$25,418.60 in Stock

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Scott Williamson purchased 508,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$25,418.60 ($16,613.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, manganese, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

