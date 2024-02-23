Insider Buying: Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) Insider Purchases A$25,418.60 in Stock

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Scott Williamson purchased 508,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$25,418.60 ($16,613.46).
Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
About Blackstone Minerals
