Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires 14,600 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.42 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,932.00 ($32,635.29).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.