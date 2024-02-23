Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires 14,600 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.42 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,932.00 ($32,635.29).
MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 4.85.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFF Capital Investments
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.