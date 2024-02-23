Insider Buying: Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Eileen Carr acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,773.86).

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

Shares of LON SLP traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 51.70 ($0.65). 2,143,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,927. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 15.92. The firm has a market cap of £136.29 million, a PE ratio of 399.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.38.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 12,307.69%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Read More

