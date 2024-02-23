Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells $353,800.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

