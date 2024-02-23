Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells 813 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $211,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $265.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.84 and its 200 day moving average is $218.74.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CorVel by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

